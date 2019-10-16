Florida man pays off school lunch debt for entire town: 'Children shouldn't learn hungry'

A Florida man decided to surprise his community by paying off the lunch debt of every child in their town, Jupiter, but the good news doesn't stop there. He sparked a movement.

When Andrew Levy found out more than 400 students in his area were unable to receive a full meal because they couldn't afford to pay for school lunches, he stepped up to the plate.

“I thought, 'That’s crazy.' Food is something you shouldn’t have to think about," Levy told WPEC. "Children shouldn’t learn hungry."

Levy paid $944.34 to cover nine local schools' lunch debt, something he said was a modest price to pay to make a difference for each child.

And by sharing his deed on social media, the real estate agent took it one step further.

His post immediately went viral.

“I want to thank you for generosity, these kids will never forget your kindness,” one person wrote, according to Faithwire. “No kid should ever have to go hungry while at school so let’s make this happen in every city and in every state!!!” another added.

The School District of Palm Beach County, a much larger area, set up a form for people interested in helping out erase the $50,000 accumulated for over 180,000 enrolled students.