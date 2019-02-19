Florida man left paralyzed after being shot when he asked teen party-crashers to leave: police

A Florida man was left paralyzed after he was shot three times by at least two teenagers who crashed a party he was hosting for his children and they refused to leave, officials said.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Joel Tatro was throwing a party in his Oak Hill home on Sunday for his high school-aged children when four juveniles showed up uninvited.

When they were told to leave, one of the juveniles refused and an altercation ensued. During the confrontation a gun was pulled out, shots were fired and Tatro was shot in the neck.

Family members told Fox 35 that the gunshot went into the left side of Tatro’s neck, through his spinal column in the vertebrae and out his right shoulder. Doctors said the shooting left him paralyzed.

One of the suspected juveniles – identified Sylvano Leslie II, 17, – turned himself in to police on Monday night, the sheriff’s office reported.

A second teenager – 15-year-old James Powell – is on the run and the sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood told Fox 35 that Tatro had allowed his high school sons to have friends over for a party and had stepped in when the party-crashers refused to leave.

"Here's an incident where parents are doing the right thing. They're having a party for about 10 of their kids; high school friends. They're monitoring it. It's invitation only. They were sitting out there at the fire pit, listening to music, doing what 15-year-old kids do, and it almost cost this man his life," Chitwood said.