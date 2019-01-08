Florida man leads police on chase before slamming into railroad crossing

A high-speed chase through the streets of South Florida on Monday came to a dramatic conclusion after a convicted felon and alleged Latin Kings gang member crashed into a railroad crossing gate before trying -- and failing -- to flee on foot, officials said.

The chase began around 4 p.m. after authorities spotted a stolen truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Opa-locka, located north of Miami.

After exiting the interstate, the driver took to the streets of northwest Miami-Dade County, leading cops on a chase with speeds reaching in excess of 100 mph before the stolen truck crashed into a railroad crossing sign.

The suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Albert Fernandez, tried to flee on foot into a warehouse area but was eventually caught by police.

“It’s dangerous, any chase that involved the safety of the officers or anyone,” Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson told WSVN.

Police said Fernandez had driven another stolen vehicle to a repair shop where he then stole the pickup truck. During the ensuing chase, the 33-year-old allegedly struck a police car.

“He didn’t take the car there to be serviced,” Dobson said. “Basically, he took the car there, he was waiting to try to find his next victim.”

The 33-year-old was transported to the hospital after claiming he struck his head in the crash, but not before unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at reporters gathered nearby.

“F--- you, Channel 7!” he shouted at a television camera.

Fernandez had been out of prison for nearly two months before the chase, WPLG reported. The 33-year-old had been scheduled to be on probation until Nov. 8, 2020. But he's now facing several charges, including armed carjacking, battery on a police officer, fleeing and eluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.