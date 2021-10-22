Florida man kills neighbor in dispute over cat, allegedly known as 'a hothead'

Florida authorities charged a man with homicide after he allegedly shot his neighbor during a dispute over a cat.

Cliffton Anthony Bliss Jr., 48, retrieved a firearm after his neighbor’s cat crossed into his property Wednesday. He threatened to shoot the cat but shot its owner, James Arland Taylor Jr., 41, instead.

Taylor had pleaded with Bliss to not shoot the cat, according to authorities.

GABBY PETITO: HOMICIDE: TIMELINE OF DISAPPEARANCE WITH BRIAN LAUNDRIE

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged Bliss with second-degree homicide after an investigation by the Major Crimes Division.

Witnesses who were driving by the scene told authorities they saw the victim laying on the ground and asked if he was OK, to which he responded, "No, I’m dying."

ROBERT DURST CHARGED WITH MURDER OF FIRST WIFE, KATHIE

Bliss was known as a troublemaker in his neighborhood, FOX 35 Orlando reported. Neighbors referred to bliss as a "hothead" who would often argue with neighbors, often while armed.

He often argued about pets in the neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marion County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Paul Bloom noted that Bliss could have handled the situation through officials, such as Marion County Animal Services, if he had "nuisance animal complaints."

Bliss is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.