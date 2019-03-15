Florida man expected to plead guilty in mailing of bombs to leading Dems

A Florida man accused of mass-mailing explosive devices to top Democrats including former President Barack Obama is expected to plead guilty next week, according to federal court documents.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, was taken into custody in October after his fingerprints were found on packages containing improvised explosive devices sent to a variety of liberal officials. They included Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and current presidential candidates Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

In addition to political leaders, Sayoc allegedly mailed more than a dozen pipe bombs to other prominent figures and locations, including actor Robert De Niro and the CNN headquarters in New York City.

None of the bombs detonated and there were no injuries as a result of Sayoc's alleged plan. Prosecutors argued in court that Sayoc had a list of "hundreds" of names on it, which was said to be his hit list.

Sayoc reportedly faces 30 charges, and it is not known which specific ones his guilty plea will involve, ABC News reported. He faces up to 48 years in prison if he is convicted of the five federal charges against him.

At the time of Sayoc's arrest in October, he was living out of a large white van plastered with stickers of President Trump and Vice President Pence. Another of his stickers read, "CNN SUCKS."

As the case against him unfolded, more information about the Aventura, Fla., native began to come out. His family and those who knew him when he first traveled to the United States 13 years ago said he never expressed racist or homophobic remarks. He came to the country with a mixed-race troupe of exotic male dancers, and one former fellow dancer, David Crosby, said they were friends -- sharing accommodations and traveling together to perform.

He was, however, known to have a temper -- and was accused of biting women that came to the clubs he danced at so hard that he left teeth marks.

Changes in his personality were later observed by some in his orbit when he began working as a pizza delivery man. His manager, Debra Gureghian, said that when Sayoc found out she was a lesbian, he became very agitated. "I was an abomination, I was God's misfit. ... I was a mistake," Gureghian said. Sayoc thought she "should burn in hell with Ellen DeGeneres and Rachel Maddow ... and President Obama and Hillary Clinton."

At one point, Gureghian said Sayoc gave her a ride home in his van, where she found it covered in fast food containers, alcoholic beverages, and dolls with their heads cut off.

Sayoc will reportedly appear in a New York court on Thursday to enter his plea.