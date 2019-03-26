Florida man dies after trying to remove pet pigeon from power line with ‘20-foot aluminum pole’

A Florida man died this weekend while reportedly trying to remove one of his pet pigeons from a power line by using “a 20-foot aluminum pool pole."

Elian Garcia-Rivera, 36, was electrocuted Saturday in West Palm Beach and found unresponsive near a pigeon coop on his property.

“He attempted to get a pigeon off of the power line in his backyard by using a 20-foot aluminum pool pole,” Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Investigators say Garcia was thrown to the ground after the pole touched the power line. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.