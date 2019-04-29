100-year-old Florida man dies in multivehicle crash after drivers stop for sandhill cranes

A 100-year-old man in Florida died and two people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash after drivers stopped for a family of sandhill cranes crossing the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that two drivers going west on Wickham Road – not far from the Brevard Zoo – stopped in the left lane to let the family of sandhill cranes cross the road.

A third vehicle – a Chrysler van – traveling westbound appeared to swerve around the stopped vehicles before noticing the cranes on the road. It quickly swerved back, hitting the two stopped cars, troopers said, according to FOX 35.

A 100-year-old man, who was not identified, was in the passenger seat of the van. He was transported to Holmes Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries, troopers said.

Two others from the other two vehicles involved in the crash were injured as well. Brian Giantonio, 63, suffered serious injuries, while 63-year-old Deliece White suffered minor injuries, FOX 35 reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.