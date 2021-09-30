Florida man confesses to killing woman in 2011: 'Couldn't live with the guilt anymore'

A guilt-ridden Florida man confessed to the unsolved murder of a woman found strangled and dumped in a remote area nearly a decade ago, authorities said Thursday.

Benjamin Moulton, 43, walked into the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and claimed to have killed Nicole Scott "in a fit of rage," the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

COLD CASE MURDER OF MASSACHUSETTS TEEN SOLVED WITHOUT DNA TECHNOLOGY, SUSPECT ARRESTED IN GEORGIA

Moulton told detectives that he had since "found Jehovah and couldn't live with the guilt anymore," disclosing details about the case that were never made public.

Scott’s partially clothed body was discovered with visible signs of trauma to her face in a wooded area off University Boulevard on Dec. 11, 2001. It was later determined she had been strangled and dumped several days earlier.

Detectives at the time followed up on numerous leads and questioned Moulton about his connection to Scott. Moulton at the time denied murdering Scott.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Without enough evidence linking Moulton to the killing, deputies said no arrests were made.

Investigators continued searching for new information over the years but were unable to develop a clear suspect in the murder – until Moulton’s guilt-ridden confession on Wednesday.

Moulton was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Scott.