©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida man arrested after tackling deacon during Saturday Mass, attack caught on camera

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A Florida man is behind bars after he tackled a deacon in the middle of a Saturday evening Mass.

Surveillance video shows Thomas Eisel, 28, sitting in a front pew at St. Coleman Catholic Church in Pompano Beach as Deacon George Labelle speaks to the congregation, walking from side to side.

Moments later, Eisel stood up and tried to take down the deacon.

Some stunned parishioners watched as the two struggled in front of the pews, while several jumped up to help get the man off Labelle.

Churchgoers told local outlets they were shocked.

"You don't know what's going through the guy's mind," Tim Gilmore, a parishioner who was there, told WSVN. "You don't know whether he's got a knife or something."

Thomas Eisel, 28, was arrested for trying to take down the deadon during a Saturday evening Mass at a South Florida Catholic church.

Thomas Eisel, 28, was arrested for trying to take down the deadon during a Saturday evening Mass at a South Florida Catholic church. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

Eisel was arrested on charges of battery and disturbing the peace. A Broward County judge ordered Eisel held without bond for violating his probation in a Volusia County case.

Aside from suffering a few bruises, the deacon is doing fine, according to what the Archdiocese of Miami told WSVN.

