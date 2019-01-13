Florida man chews up seat of police car after cocaine arrest, officials say

A Florida man arrested on drug charges is facing additional charges for what he did in the backseat of a patrol car on Thursday, according to officials.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 37-year-old Melvin Stubbs of Homestead was originally arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking and resisting arrest after he was found with more than 40 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Stubbs, who had a warrant out for his arrest for violating probation stemming from cocaine sales, initially tried to run away and struggled with officers until one used a Taser and placed the 37-year-old in custody.

FLORIDA WOMAN ALLEGEDLY BREAKS INTO POLICE BUILDING TO COOK MEAL, THEN LEAVES ID BEHIND

The sheriff's office said that Stubbs was found with four baggies of cocaine inside his jacket pocket with a total weight of 41.1 grams.

When he was placed in the back of the patrol car, Stubbs began kicking the passenger side of the vehicle with his week, according to police.

FLORIDA MAN DECAPITATED IN FREAK HELICOPTER ACCIDENT IDENTIFIED, AUTHORITIES SAY

An officer then noticed that a "large piece" of the back seat of the patrol car had been "chewed off and/or eaten," causing at least $1,000 in damage, the sheriff's office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 37-year-old remained combative and had to be placed in feet restrains before being taken to a nearby hospital.

He was later medically cleared and taken to jail, and was later charged with property damage due to damage to the vehicle.