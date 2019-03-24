Florida man charged with sexual battery on underage girl he allegedly lured after claiming to be 'Instagram famous'

A man was charged with sexual battery after he allegedly hired a driver to transport an underage girl from Texas to his family's home in Florida before holding her captive for three days, police said.

Richard Brown, 25, allegedly convinced the young girl he was "Instagram famous" and could provide for her. The two met on the social-media site and chatted for several months before Brown convinced her to visit him at his parents' home in Apopka, Fla., near Orlando, according to an affidavit. He then allegedly paid over $800 for the car taking her from San Antonio to Apopka.

When she got there, however, she realized that he was not who she believed he was -- but he responded by claiming she "owed him for bringing her out here," investigators said. She allegedly was sexually battered several times while the suspect took drugs including cocaine over the course of three days, the affidavit stated.

Eventually, after Brown fell asleep, the girl was able to escape the home and tried to walk to a fire station while video-chatting with her mother, according to investigators, who added that she ultimately called 911.

"We see several inconsistencies with this affidavit," Brown's attorney told Fox 35. "The victim said to police she met Mr. Brown through Instagram but somehow her account was hacked, couldn't download the messages to show police."

Brown reportedly said that he was friends with the girl and that they had not had sex, and he denied taking drugs.

Brown reportedly faced three charges of sexual battery on a child aged 12-17, and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was behind bars in Orange County on $40,000 bond.