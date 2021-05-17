Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man burglarizing home rushed out with truck, sword, laptop, but leaves behind phone

Daemeion Grady faces multiple charge, including armed burglary, carjacking and resisting arrest

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A 24-year-old Florida man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after he allegedly stole a truck, sword, laptop and other items from a home in St. Petersburg – but left behind his cellphone, according to reports.

Daemeion Grady was arrested last Tuesday and charged with armed burglary, carjacking, resisting arrest and possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine and crack cocaine with intent to sell.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down through the phone full of photos and videos of the suspect.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Sunday that the homeowner allegedly caught Grady in his kitchen on April 20 after the remote worker noticed his laptop missing. 

Daemeion Grady was charged with armed burglary, carjacking, resisting arrest and possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine and crack cocaine with intent to sell. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

The police report said Grady allegedly had "the victim’s replica Samurai sword in one hand and the victim’s vehicle keys in the other hand."

Grady allegedly "ordered him to pick up a clothes hamper filled with stolen items from the residence" and put them in the victim’s truck. Grady allegedly drove away in the truck with the homeowner’s belongings. 

Investigators allegedly found Grady’s fingerprints on the sword. 

Grady, whose previous arrest history includes charges of burglary, robbery and drugs, remained jailed on Monday pending a court hearing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

