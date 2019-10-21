Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man turns himself in after allegedly robbing 3 banks in 3 hours

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah
A Florida man accused of robbing three banks in three hours Friday turned himself in to police Saturday, authorities said.

Sandy Graham Jr., 40, allegedly robbed a trio of banks in Broward County in about the same amount of time it takes to watch a Quentin Tarantino flick or take in a baseball game.

The spree started at a Chase bank location in Hollywood around 2:30 p.m., according to the FBI. When he approached a bank teller, Graham implied he had a weapon and demanded money, the Miami Herald reported. Other people were inside the bank, but no one was injured.

Sandy Graham Jr., 40, allegedly robbed three banks in three hours in Florida on Friday.

Sandy Graham Jr., 40, allegedly robbed three banks in three hours in Florida on Friday.

Graham then reportedly moved on to a Bank of America, located about 10 minutes away, and followed the same script.

Around 5:30 p.m., Graham wrapped up the string of heists at a SunTrust branch and, again, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, investigators said.

It was not immediately clear if the person robbing the banks actually had a weapon or how much money he took.

The FBI released photos of the bank robber and, on Saturday, Graham surrendered to authorities and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

