Florida man arrested after punching neighbor over Biden campaign sign: police

A Florida man was arrested Friday for allegedly punching his neighbor in the face after the two got into an argument over the placement of a Joe Biden sign.

The Volusia County Sherriff's Office said Anthony Vullo, 55, admitted to "tossing" the sign from his neighbor's front yard in the town of DeBary, which initially sparked the confrontation. Fox 35 Orlando reported Vullo was upset because he believed the neighbor, 48, deliberately placed the political sign in front of his own sign.

FLORIDA LAWYER'S SUSPECTED KILLER HAD JUST LEFT HOSPITAL, CLAIMS DRUG TOOK HIS MEMORY

There was a brief shouting match before some shoving and the alleged punch that connected with the left side of the neighbor's face, according to the station. The altercation was broken up and the neighbor declined medical attention, police said.

HOMELESS FLORIDA MAN CAUGHT CAMPING OUT IN STADIUM'S LUXURY SUITE

Vullo said the neighbor pushed him first. He also allegedly claimed to have only struck the victim after the neighbor tried to punch him and missed, according to Orlando's WKMG-TV. The station reported that a witness account seemed to support the alleged victim's claim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vullo was arrested and charged with battery.