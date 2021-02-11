Florida man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl

A 55-year-old man in Florida with a history of misogynistic violence has been arrested for punching his girlfriend in the face for changing the channel during the Super Bowl, according to a report.

FLORIDA DEMOCRATS CHALLENGE 'STAND YOUR GROUND' LAW AGAIN

Thomas White, who has a previous felony conviction for battery on a pregnant victim, was charged with felony battery for intentionally hitting her against her will and leaving "great bodily harm."

Alachua County Sheriff deputies found blood droplets on the ground and on the wall as well as the victim with cuts on her face and chin, a bloody nose and a swollen wrist and hand.

White told police that he was angered by the victim "running her mouth," and he was reacting in self-defense after his girlfriend allegedly slapped him and swung at him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said White had no visible injuries and his self-defense claim was "not consistent with physical evidence."