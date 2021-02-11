Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Florida man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl

Thomas White, who has a previous felony conviction for battery on a pregnant victim, was charged with felony battery

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 55-year-old man in Florida with a history of misogynistic violence has been arrested for punching his girlfriend in the face for changing the channel during the Super Bowl, according to a report.

FLORIDA DEMOCRATS CHALLENGE 'STAND YOUR GROUND' LAW AGAIN

Thomas White, who has a previous felony conviction for battery on a pregnant victim, was charged with felony battery for intentionally hitting her against her will and leaving "great bodily harm."

Thomas White, who has a previous felony conviction for battery on a pregnant victim, was charged with felony battery for intentionally hitting her against her will and leaving "great bodily harm."

Thomas White, who has a previous felony conviction for battery on a pregnant victim, was charged with felony battery for intentionally hitting her against her will and leaving "great bodily harm." (Courtesy Alachua County Sheriff)

Alachua County Sheriff deputies found blood droplets on the ground and on the wall as well as the victim with cuts on her face and chin, a bloody nose and a swollen wrist and hand.

White told police that he was angered by the victim "running her mouth," and he was reacting in self-defense after his girlfriend allegedly slapped him and swung at him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Police said White had no visible injuries and his self-defense claim was "not consistent with physical evidence."

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Your Money