Florida man arrested after family of missing teen finds pornographic videos of her online: police

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in connection with nearly 60 pornographic videos of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a year, police said.

The teen’s mother found videos of her daughter that had been posted on Periscope, Pornhub, Modelhub, Snapchat and other websites months after she went missing, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

In the videos, the girl was with a bald man whom police recognized as someone the girl was with on Feb. 26, when a 7-11 clerk recognized her and called police. Surveillance footage showed the girl trying to shield her face from the clerk. The girl and the man got into a Dodge Challenger with another man and drove away.

Investigators linked the car to 30-year-old Christopher Johnson and conducted surveillance at the man's apartment in Davie – about 30 miles north of Miami. Police pulled over Johnson Tuesday after he and the girl got into a black Dodge Challenger.

The girl told detectives that many of the porn videos were made at Johnson's apartment, according to a police report.

Johnson denied having sex with the girl, but "the victim stated that she got pregnant from the defendant and he took her to the clinic to have an abortion," Detective Adam Granit wrote in the report.

No other details about the victim were provided, including why she left home or where she is now.

Johnson is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 and is being held on a $75,000 bond. A lawyer for him wasn't listed in jail records.

