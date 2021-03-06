Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man accused of murdering wife after telling police she is 'swimming with the fishes'

Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet originally went missing on Feb. 20

By Paul Best | Fox News
Boyton Beach Police arrested 66-year-old Roberto Colon for first-degree murder Friday in the death of his wife, Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet, who went missing on Feb. 20. 

Officers originally searched Colon's property on Feb. 21 after a friend told them that she was on the phone with Gomez-Mullet just days before she went missing and it sounded like someone attacked her, WPEC reports

As detectives were leaving Colon's home that day, he reportedly shouted at them that his wife was "swimming with the fishes" and they needed to "find the body, find the body," according to the local news station. 

MAN WHO KILLED WIFE AND WOUNDED DALLAS COPS WAS VIOLENT SEX OFFENDER

Roberto Colon, 66, is being held at the Palm Beach county jail on one charge of first-degree murder and two marijuana charges. He is accused of killing his wife.  (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Police found human remains at Colon's property Friday.

He is facing one count of first-degree murder and two marijuana charges. 

Colon told police that he married Gomez-Mullet just weeks after meeting her in exchange for citizenship and to take care of his mother, according to WPEC. 

"Our heartfelt condolences are with Mary’s family and loved ones," Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said Friday. "We remain dedicated to this ongoing investigation and bringing justice to her family."

