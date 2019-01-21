Expand / Collapse search
Florida man arrested after he allegedly tried to sell Batman comics from $1.4M collection, cops say

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
More than 400 Batman comic books were allegedly stolen in Florida. (DC Comics)

A Florida man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing a few comic books from a Batman collection worth more than $1.4 million.

Phillip Weisbauer, of Royal Palm Beach, was arrested in Arizona. He was charged with theft and trafficking in stolen property after he allegedly tried to sell four comic books, ABC-15 reported.

The four comics Weisbauer allegedly tried to sell were worth $100,000 and were part of a collection of nearly 450 comic books stolen from a Boca Raton garage.

Randy Lawrence, the owner of the collection, is hoping he gets his comic books back. He admitted, however, word of the arrest didn’t bring him much relief.

Phillip Weisbauer allegedly tried to sell four comics stolen from the collection.

Phillip Weisbauer allegedly tried to sell four comics stolen from the collection. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

“Any arrest of stolen goods that are confirmed to be mine is a good thing,” he told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I won’t be able to really sleep well until everything is returned.”

He said hoped the arrest turns up more of his missing comics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

