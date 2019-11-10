Florida man attacked by large alligator airlifted to hospital with ‘substantial injury,’ authorities say

A Florida man suffered a “substantial injury to his leg” when a large alligator attacked him at a wildlife reserve on Saturday, authorities said.

The unnamed man was airlifted to a hospital after rescuers located him in a heavy marsh area at the DuPuis Management Area, a reserve that spans southwestern Martin County and northwestern Palm Beach County, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

It took over an hour for rescuers to locate the man, who is said to be in his 30s, because of the dense marsh, WPEC-TV reported. The gator bite left the victim with a leg injury that required immediate medical attention, authorities said.

A witness said the gator was around 10 feet long, according to the sheriff’s office.

An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.

It was unclear what the victim was doing in the reserve when the gator attacked, but the area is known for recreational activities like hunting, fishing, camping and hiking.

Florida wildlife officials were investigating the incident.