Florida man accused of killing 4 claims jail is making him ‘physically ill,’ requests doctor examination

A Florida man accused of gunning down four people in Tampa in 2017 said Tuesday that jail was making him “physically ill” and asked a judge to allow him to be examined by a doctor.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III told the judge he was suffering from physical health problems, adding he shouldn't feel like a 96-year-old man at age 26. Donaldson has been in jail for 427 days since he was arrested for shooting and killing four people — Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton — in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood in October and November 2017, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

"Since I've been in jail, I've had unfortunate things happen to me," Donaldson told Hillsborough Circuit Judge Mark Wolfe on Tuesday. "Since I've been in there I've become physically ill. ... I'm just asking for you to just get me some help, some professional help."

"I'm an ex-college athlete and it's hard for me to stand right now," he said, adding that he knows his body and is a “strong guy.”

"I feel like if I'm in there much longer, my heart and my body won't be able to last," Donaldson said.

Wolfe told Donaldson he will order a medical evaluation to be conducted on Donaldson from the jail, where doctors will then determine if the alleged killer is suffering from physical issues that will lead to treatment, Tampa Bay Times reported.

Donaldson faces four counts of first-degree murder following his Nov. 28, 2017, arrest. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Donaldson was found fit to stand trial.