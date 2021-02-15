Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man, 83, drowns in golf course pond, police say

Investigators say he was trying to retrieve a hat

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 83-year-old man has drowned at a golf course in Florida, police say. 

The individual had entered a pond to try to retrieve a hat while playing a round at the Wycliffe Golf & Country Club in Wellington Saturday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies told the Palm Beach Post that at some point, the man started to thrash around and went underwater. 

The newspaper, citing police, reported that the man was playing golf with three other people and one golfer near the scene attempted to rescue him, without success. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The individual’s body later was found about 15 to 20 feet from the bank, deputies told the Palm Beach Post. 

The man has not been identified. 

Your Money