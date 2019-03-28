Florida man, 32, fakes robbery to get out of going into work: police

A Florida man went to extreme measures to get out of having to work Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a 911 call in Dundee for an armed robbery. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Brian Anderson, told responding deputies that two unknown suspects took his money, his necklace, and his cellphone.

Anderson said the suspected robbers then threw his phone on the ground and fled in a black Ford Crown Victoria.

“Deputies quickly learned that the robbery never happened, and Brian confessed that he made up the story because … you’d better [be] sitting down for this,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “because he didn’t want to show up for his 11:00 a.m. shift at the restaurant he works.”

Anderson was arrested and charged with misuse of 911 and knowingly given false information to law enforcement.

“On the bright side, Brian didn’t have to go to his 11:00 a.m. shift at the restaurant,” the sheriff’s office said.