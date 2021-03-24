Expand / Collapse search
Florida lottery player wins first $15M prize in state's newest scratch-off game

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game launched in February

Daniella Genovese
By Daniella Genovese
Florida lottery player became the first person to claim the top prize in the state's new Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, officials said. 

Richard Morgan claimed a $15 million prize last week using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office, lottery officials said. 

TENNESSEE MAN LOSES $1M LOTTERY TICKET, FINDS IT IN PARKING LOT

Morgan opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of about $13.2 million. 

Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. (Florida Lottery) 

The ticket was purchased at a Jiffy Foods in Homosassa. The store will be rewarded with a $30,000 bonus commission. 

The game kicked off in February and has four top prizes of $15 million, which officials say is the largest scratch-off top prize offered in the state.

However, the game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. 

The odds of winning the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game is one-in-11.6 million, officials said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

