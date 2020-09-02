Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida landlord allegedly steals tenant's Trump flag, shoves her, deputies say

The landlord has a prior conviction for battery

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida landlord is accused of shoving a tenant to the ground and stealing her campaign flag supporting President Trump, authorities say.

The incident happened last week at Indian Rocks in Pinellas County, according to an affidavit, cited by Tampa’s WFLA-TV.

Joseph Mazzara, 74, is charged with one count of felony battery. 

Joseph Mazzara, 74, is charged with one count of felony battery.  (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

The landlord, 74-year-old Joseph Mazzara, shoved the tenant to get to the side yard of her residence and fled the scene with the Trump campaign flag, the affidavit says.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, reportedly received minor bruises as well as grease and dirt marks on her arm.

Deputies said Mazzara shoved the victim to get to the side yard of her residence and fled the scene with her Trump flag. She was left with minor bruising and grease and dirt marks on her arm, the affidavit stated.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BULLISH POST-CONVENTION, CLAIMS POLLS ‘TIGHTENING’ IN BATTLEGROUND STATES

Mazzara was arrested on a charge with felony battery and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He was released Monday after posting a $2,500 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities say Mazzara has a prior conviction for battery for choking his daughter in 2017.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Trending in US