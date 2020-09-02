Florida landlord allegedly steals tenant's Trump flag, shoves her, deputies say

A Florida landlord is accused of shoving a tenant to the ground and stealing her campaign flag supporting President Trump, authorities say.

The incident happened last week at Indian Rocks in Pinellas County, according to an affidavit, cited by Tampa’s WFLA-TV.

The landlord, 74-year-old Joseph Mazzara, shoved the tenant to get to the side yard of her residence and fled the scene with the Trump campaign flag, the affidavit says.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, reportedly received minor bruises as well as grease and dirt marks on her arm.

Mazzara was arrested on a charge with felony battery and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He was released Monday after posting a $2,500 bond.

Authorities say Mazzara has a prior conviction for battery for choking his daughter in 2017.