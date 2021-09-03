Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida investigators crack 16-year-old cold case murder

Sheriff's deputies are still seeking 2 more suspects

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have cracked a 16-year-old cold case murder of a man who was shot and killed in September 2005, officials announced. 

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators had charged two men – Adrian Watson, 44, of Fort Walton Beach, and Marcus Snowden, 40, of Daphne, Alabama – with felony murder in connection with the death of Luis Gonzalez, the sheriff’s department said in a Thursday press release. 

They are seeking two more people, including the man suspected of firing the murder weapon.

The victim was killed during a Sept. 12, 2005, drug-related home invasion robbery in Fort Walton Beach, the sheriff’s department said. Investigators cited "new witness testimony and information in the drug-related case." 

Photo provided by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shows the scene of the 2005 crime scene

Photo provided by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shows the scene of the 2005 crime scene

Deputies are still looking for Victor Stanton, 44, and Bennie Richardson, 42, officials said. 

Anyone who believes they have information related to the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400.

