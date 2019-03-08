Florida inmate jumps from detention center, tries to escape from hospital, police say

Florida cops on Friday were trying to determine if an inmate who fell 12 feet -- face-first -- was trying to commit suicide or if the self-inflicted injury was part of a poorly planned, ill-fated jailbreak.

Michael McQueen, 25, was transported to Central Florida Hospital in Sanford after taking a dive from the top level of the Lake County Detention Center, sheriff’s deputies said. McQueen was then transported to Central Florida Hospital in Sanford, according to FOX35 Orlando.

FLORIDA TEEN LIT CAGED CAT ON FIRE, FED CORPSE TO DOGS: PROSECUTORS

“He pretty much faceplanted on the floor below, so it was a legitimate attempt to hurt himself,” Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Herrell said.

While McQueen was at the hospital, two security guards accompanying him were asked to step outside so he could be given a CT scan, Herrell said.

But when someone entered the room, which had previously been locked, McQueen used the opportunity to make a run for it, Herrell said. The shackled McQueen didn’t make it far, however. He was almost immediately tackled by a Sanford police officer who then used his Taser, according to FOX35 Orlando.

“Either he was attempting suicide or attempting to get to a hospital in hopes of maybe finding another way out. We don't really know,” Herrell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McQueen initially landed in jail after being accused of trafficking in stolen property and defrauding a pawn shop, according to the station. He now faces escape and resisting arrest charges.