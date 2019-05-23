Florida infant dies after being left in hot van outside day care center, co-owner arrested: police

A 4-month-old girl died Wednesday after she was left in a scorching hot van outside a Florida day care center for nearly five hours, authorities said.

Jacksonville police received a call around 1 p.m. from a day care employee who said she’d discovered the infant “still strapped in her child seat unresponsive,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The employee had checked the van after the infant’s mother called the day care to make after-school arrangements, but the infant hadn’t been checked-in that morning, the release said.

The girl, who had been left in the van since approximately 8:25 a.m., was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. Temperatures in Jacksonville on Wednesday had reached 92 degrees, according to reports.

BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR IN INDIANAPOLIS

The van’s driver and daycare co-owner, 56-year-old Darryl Ewing, was arrested and booked into jail on child neglect charges, the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said Ewing was responsible for maintaining a driver’s log documenting all of the children in the van. Ewing had logged the two of the victim’s siblings, but not the victim, the release said. An investigation is ongoing.