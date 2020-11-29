Florida duck hunters encounter ‘monster’ alligator snatching quarry, video shows

Two duck hunters in Florida had to patiently wait their turn after spotting a massive alligator snatch their quarry in a swamp last week.

Kevin Stipe and Cass Couey, who own the PRO HUNT navigation app, posted video to Facebook on Wednesday of what they described as a “monster” gator. The video shows the reptile sneak up on an unsuspecting duck and chomp down on the waterfowl as the men watch from a distance.

"Here we go, No. 2 of the day," one man says in the video, which was taken in Leesburg, about 45 miles northwest of Orlando. "OK, you're fed, now get out of here."

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Stipe told FOX35 Orlando that the gator was about 13 feet long and would steal their ducks before the men had a chance to get their quarry out of the water.

The video has garnered over 722,000 views as of Sunday.

“Duck in the background was just in shock his friend was eaten, then was like ok I'm out of here before I'm next,” one user wrote.

Another wrote: "The dinosaurs are making a comeback."

Last week, a 74-year-old man in Florida went viral after video showed him saving his 3-month-old puppy, named Gunner, from the jaws of a small gator -- without even dropping his cigar.

"We were just out for a Sunday morning stroll, and walking by the edge of the pond," Richard Wilbanks told Fox News. "All of a sudden an alligator came out from under the water and grabbed hold of Gunner and was heading back in the water and swimming off with him."

"I just jumped in and got hold of the alligator and drug him up, drug him up to the bank and got Gunner out."