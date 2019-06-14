Florida homeowner detains suspect by holding iPhone like a gun: report

A Miami homeowner was able to get a suspected car burglar to lie down on the ground with his hands behind his back Monday evening by holding his iPhone like a gun on the man until police arrived, according to a report.

“I immediately called 911, and while talking to the police, I came outside. I pointed the phone to him, and I said, ‘Lay down.’ I start screaming, ‘What are you doing there?’ And he tried to come towards me, and I said, ‘Stay there. Don’t come here,'” the homeowner said of the suspect, later identified as Sheldon Johnson, 27.

“The phone is black, so just pointing at him, it’s just like a weapon,” the homeowner told WSVN in Miami.

When Miami Beach Police arrived about six minutes later Johnson was on the ground with his hands behind his back, the report said.

The homeowner told WSVN the officers “said only one thing, ‘Good job.”'

Johnson faces charges of burglary, attempted grand theft auto and resisting arrest.