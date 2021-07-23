Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida homeowner allegedly yells, 'have him die somewhere else' during neighbor's medical emergency

The distressed neighbor credited the lawn worker with saving his life

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida lawn worker is being hailed a hero while a homeowner faced criticism for their actions during a neighbor's medical emergency, a report said.

The Orland Sentinel reported that the landscaper, identified by his first name Tony, noticed a neighbor having a seizure inside a car that began to roll. He sprung into action and tried to get the car to stop, which ended up on the homeowner's lawn.

FLORIDA WOMAN ACCUSED OF SKINNY-DIPPING IN STRANGER'S POOL

The homeowner, instead of providing assistance, allegedly yelled, "have him die somewhere else."

FLORIDA TOWN HIT BY ‘TRIPLE THREAT’ OF RESPIRATORY ILLNESSES

The car was locked. But Tony recognized the man and ran to his home to alert his wife. They called 911. He has been credited for saving the man's life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper reported that the distressed neighbor recovered and thanked Tony for his intervention.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money