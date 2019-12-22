Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida historic landmark Desert Inn and Restaurant slammed into by tractor-trailer

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

A historic building in central Florida was destroyed early Sunday when it was slammed into by a tractor-trailer, according to a report.

The accident happened at the Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction, WPTV reported. The small town is near Okeechobee.

A tractor trailer slammed into the historic Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction, Fla., early Sunday, according to a report.

A tractor trailer slammed into the historic Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction, Fla., early Sunday, according to a report. (Michael Brown/South Florida Wanderer)

There was no word on any injuries, the station reported.

3 NEW JERSEY WOMEN KILLED WHEN CAR REAR-ENDS TRACTOR TRAILER

The site was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places 25 years ago.

Photographer Michael Brown shot pictures of the accident's aftermath and posted them on his Facebook page, the South Florida Wanderer.

The Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

The Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1994. (Michael Brown/South Florida Wanderer)

“The accident, I don’t know what happened, but for a truck to drive through it and lose another piece of history is sad,” Brown told Fox News.

The inn was built as a trading post in the 1880s for cowboys and lumberman, according to the Florida Department of State. The present building dates before 1925.

Emegency crews were investigating after a tractor trailer destroyed the Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction, Fla., Sunday. 

Emegency crews were investigating after a tractor trailer destroyed the Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction, Fla., Sunday.  (Michael Brown/South Florida Wanderer)

It has served as a saloon, restaurant, gas station, dance hall — and a bordello, WUCF-TV reported a few years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was shuttered in 2018, according to reports.