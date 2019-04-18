Expand / Collapse search
Florida great-grandma fends off 300-pound, burglar with a baseball bat: cops

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An elderly Florida woman armed with a baseball bat on Sunday fended off a 300-pound burglar attempting to break into her car while only wearing his underwear.

Florida great-grandmother, armed with a baseball bat on Sunday taught a 300-pound burglary suspect, who police said tried to break into her car a valuable lesson: Don’t mess with grandma.

Clarese Gainey, 65, heard banging coming from outside her Gainesville home when police said she spotted 37-year-old Antonio Mosley attempting to break into her car, FOX35 Orlando reported. Mosley allegedly charged at her, but Gainey was reportedly prepared.

“I mean I popped him! I said 'Biya!' he said, 'Auuugh! You hit me!'” Gainey told the station.

Mosely then ran off in only his boxer shorts to a nearby mobile home, reports said. A gash was left on his head.

“He had nothing but his drawers on! No shoes, no shirt or nothing!” she told FOX35.

A police K-9 unit tracked Mosley to the mobile home, where they said they found the 5-foot-6 burglary suspect wearing a pair of pants with cocaine in its pocket, Gainesville station WGFL-TV reported.

Mosely was held in the Alachua County Jail on $20,000 bond. He faces burglary and drug possession charges.