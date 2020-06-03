Florida Gov. DeSantis announces bars, gyms can reopen as most of state enters Phase 2 coronavirus recovery

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that most of the state can enter Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening, which further eases restrictions on gyms, bars and movie theaters, among other businesses.

“I'm pleased to announce that the Original Phase 1 Florida counties (all except Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach) may enter Phase 2 effective Friday, June 5, 2020,” DeSantis tweeted early Wednesday afternoon.

Reopening businesses must still adhere to state health guidelines on social distancing and sanitization, which vary somewhat for each sector.

Gyms and retail stores can operate at full capacity, according to the state’s plan. Bars and pubs can operate at 50 percent capacity in indoor areas and full capacity outdoors, as long as social distancing is maintained. Customers must also be seated to receive service.

Restaurants, which were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in Phase 1, will be able to resume bar-top seating.

Bowling alleys, arcades, movie theaters and other auditoriums can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Tattoo parlors, tanning salons and other personal service businesses can also reopen as long as they adhere to guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Florida fully entered Phase 1 of it’s reopening on May 18, which allowed some of the businesses previously mentioned to begin reopening with additional restrictions and capacity limitations.

Florida had 58,764 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, according to the state. At least 2,566 people have died from the illness in the Sunshine State.

Authorities are still encouraging residents to maintain social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from other people and avoiding large gatherings, close quarters and physical contact.

Health officials also encourage people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or to use hand sanitizer that includes at least 60 percent alcohol.