Florida gas station attack on 4 people, including 11-year-old girl, seen in shocking video

A seemingly-random attack by two teenagers on four people -- including an 11-year-old girl -- at a Florida gas station last month was caught on surveillance video and released by authorities this week.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Sept. 22 at a Circle K gas station in Silver Springs, located about 75 miles northwest of Orlando.

In the video, a woman is seen standing next to a truck when she is confronted and attacked by 18-year-old Julia Napiontek, according to police.

The woman's 11-year-old daughter is then seen getting out of the vehicle's passenger seat before also getting attacked by Napiontek, who throws the girl to the ground and punches her repeatedly.

The woman's boyfriend, Jason Ellis, told WKMG he saw the commotion from inside the gas station, walked outside and soon became a victim, too.

"[The] next thing I know, I'm turned around and I'm walking back toward the truck and I'm getting attacked," Ellis said.

The Sheriff's Office said Ellis was also physically assaulted by another teenager, 18-year-old Brandon Clanton.

The 11-year-old girl then can be seen running through the gas station parking lot while the attackers get in their car and leave the scene.

"Deputies pulled the surveillance footage from the store and easily identified the assailants," the sheriff's office said.

The pair were arrested shortly after the assault, according to police. Napiontek is charged with aggravated child abuse and battery, while Clanton is charged with battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, after detectives said he resisted arrest.