Florida
Published

Florida firefighters rescue 7 dogs from burning home, 2 canines in critical condition: fire officials

Fire broke out in unoccupied home in Avalon Park, Orange County

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Firefighters in Florida rescued seven dogs from an unoccupied home after a fire broke out on Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters raced to the scene around 4 p.m. and saw smoke billowing from the home in the Orange County neighborhood of Avalon Park, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

First responders found no humans in the home but located four dogs inside, fire officials said. During the search for another dog believed to be inside the home, firefighters rescued an additional three canines.

Firefighters gave oxygen to the rescued dogs after evacuating them from the burning home.

Firefighters gave oxygen to the rescued dogs after evacuating them from the burning home. (Orange County Fire Rescue )

Firefighters extinguished the fire and provided care to the rescued pups. Photos shared online show firefighters administering oxygen to the dogs, which appeared to be small in size, on the lawn outside the home.

Firefighters cared for the dogs following their rescue.

Firefighters cared for the dogs following their rescue. (Orange County Fire Rescue )

Fire officials said two of the dogs were in critical condition and that Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) was responding to help.

An OCAS senior officer was able to contact the homeowner, who then made arrangements for his neighbor to take in the five uninjured dogs until he returned home, an agency spokesman told Fox News via email.

The two other dogs requiring medical attention were taken to the Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Orlando by the owner’s sister at his request, the OCAS told Fox News. 

No update on the current conditions of the injured canines was immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

