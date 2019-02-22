Florida firefighters buy microwave for member of ‘the greatest generation,’ department says

A Florida fire department took to Facebook on Thursday to highlight an act of kindness carried out by some of their firefighters for a “member of ‘The Greatest Generation.’”

High Springs firefighters arrived to a residence around 5:40 p.m. after a Life Alert alarm was triggered, the department posted. There wound up being no emergency, as the alarm was set off inadvertently, officials said.

But firefighters noticed something that they apparently took issue with.

“You see, this member of ‘The Greatest Generation’ lives alone and receives meals from the Meals on Wheels program, many of them frozen. That problem we noticed? Her microwave doesn't work."

The Squad 29 crew quickly took action to help remedy the situation by going to a Lowe’s Home Improvement location, the department said. Not only did they pick up a new appliance for her, but they also “installed it, and cooked her dinner.”

“In Small Town USA, neighbors help neighbors,” the fire department wrote.