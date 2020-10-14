Florida father brings guns to Disney World to ensure family's safety

A father of two in Florida brought an AR-15 rifle, a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun, and 110 rounds of ammunition to Walt Disney World to ensure his family's safety, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said this week.

According to an officer's report, a bellman noticed the AR-15 in a tennis bag as he loaded the family's bags onto a luggage cart.

Police were notified and when they questioned the man, he told them he drove up from Palm Spring Gardens to Disney World with the rifle and pistol for "safety because of the riots and civil unrest going on" in the area.

He also had three rifle magazines with 30 rounds each and 2 Sig Sauer magazines with 10 rounds each.

The man cooperated with police and didn't break any laws, as he had a concealed carry license. But Disney World does not allow guns on its property.

“Our policy is clear that weapons of any kind are not allowed at our resort regardless of whether someone has a permit," a Disney spokesperson told Fox News.

Both guns were held in a safe for the remainder of the vacation by Disney World security.

Protests against police brutality in central Florida earlier this summer were reignited by the August death of Salaythis Melvin, a black man shot in the back by a sheriff's deputy. Most protests have been peaceful, but some have turned into riots with vandalism and looting.

Protesters blocked two buses chartered by the NBA as they tried to enter Disney World, where the league held games in a "bubble" this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.