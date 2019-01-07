Florida exotic dancer wrote about 'vision' to carry out mass shooting, police say

An exotic dancer in Florida was arrested Wednesday after writing about her "urges" to undertake a mass shooting in a crowded area, police said.

Brein Basarich, 31, who worked at the Showgirls Men’s Club in Plant City, admitted to posting the threats on her Tumblr account under the username “taking-lives,” Lakeland police said.

She wrote about her “vision” of using an assault rifle to fire into a crowded bar or club that only had one entrance, thus preventing people from escaping, Bay News 9 reported.

“I had a vision... of a very public place, only one way in and one way out,” Basarich wrote, according to the Bradenton Herald. “Preferably a bar/club on a busy night. 2019 has a lot in store if my plans go according!”

Basarich described herself to police officers as a true-crime lover and a “great admirer of serial killers and mass murderers,” according to the station.

“… A lot of us have urges, whether they will admit or not is the question. So yes, I have,” she wrote to another Tumblr user who asked whether she had homicidal urges, according to Action Jax 30.

Basarich was charged with making a written threat to kill or injure. She was taken to Polk County Jail but bonded out Thursday.