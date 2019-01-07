Expand / Collapse search
Florida exotic dancer wrote about 'vision' to carry out mass shooting, police say

Ryan Gaydos
Brein Basarich, 31, reportedly admitted to making threatening posts online.

An exotic dancer in Florida was arrested Wednesday after writing about her "urges" to undertake a mass shooting in a crowded area, police said.

Brein Basarich, 31, who worked at the Showgirls Men’s Club in Plant City, admitted to posting the threats on her Tumblr account under the username “taking-lives,” Lakeland police said.

She wrote about her “vision” of using an assault rifle to fire into a crowded bar or club that only had one entrance, thus preventing people from escaping, Bay News 9 reported.

“I had a vision... of a very public place, only one way in and one way out,” Basarich wrote, according to the Bradenton Herald. “Preferably a bar/club on a busy night. 2019 has a lot in store if my plans go according!”

Basarich described herself to police officers as a true-crime lover and a “great admirer of serial killers and mass murderers,” according to the station.

“… A lot of us have urges, whether they will admit or not is the question. So yes, I have,” she wrote to another Tumblr user who asked whether she had homicidal urges, according to Action Jax 30.

Basarich was charged with making a written threat to kill or injure. She was taken to Polk County Jail but bonded out Thursday.

