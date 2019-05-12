Florida elementary school teacher, aide accused of verbally abusing autistic students

A teacher and a classroom aide have been accused of verbally abusing young autistic students at a Florida elementary school, according to a report.

The accusations against the two who worked at Pasadena Lake Elementary School in Pembroke Pines resulted in their removal from the classroom while the district and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office investigates, Fox 7 Miami reported Thursday.

The alleged verbal abuse was recorded with an “Angel Sense,” a device that allows parents of autistic children to listen to their children’s surroundings, the station reported.

The station aired one clip in which a woman is heard saying, “So do your work. (Inaudible) Drag you’re a-- over there. Watch me. Try me.”

The station also aired two other clips in which a woman is heard using profanity in one and screaming at a child, “go to time out” in the other.

Parent Matt Adar told the station he made the recordings after equipping his 6-year-old autistic son with the device. He said he grew suspicious because his son started using swear words at home that he could only have picked up in the classroom.

“My son mimics everything he hears, but he wasn’t whispering it,” Adar told the station. “He was saying it in an aggressive tone. ‘Get over here. I’m going to eff you up. Get over here. I’m going to mess you up.' So I knew that it was an authoritative figure.”

Broward County Public Schools said in a statement that the district took swift action against the teacher and the aide and had followed proper protocol and contacted all appropriate agencies.