100 arrested as Florida drug bust nets enough fentanyl 'to kill everyone in Brevard County': police

Police in Brevard County, Fla., arrested 100 people in a monthslong drug investigation involving the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill every person in the county.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that arrest warrants for 100 people connected to a criminal organization were issued Wednesday as a part of the multi-agency investigation into the operation. That operation, they said, brought in large quantities of opiates including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine from outside the county for sale in Brevard.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, seized 75 firearms, over $80,000 worth of meth and over 500,000 lethal doses of fentanyl -- enough “kill every single resident of Brevard County,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This is what happens if you deal drugs in Brevard County,” one official with the sheriff’s office can be heard saying in a video showing suspects being escorted out of a home in chains. “You end up going to jail.”

“This has been one of the biggest cases our agency has ever worked on or our county has ever seen. And the individuals you see here were preying on the addictions of others by selling drugs. They’re going to jail and that’s where they need to be.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The nationwide opioid crisis has impacted Brevard County significantly, with 650 opiate-related overdose deaths in the last 10 years, many tied to fentanyl.

The 100 suspects arrested Wednesday were repeat offenders in this investigation. They face an array of conspiracy, trafficking and racketeering-related charges.