Florida driver who killed 3 teens was exotic dancer with suspended license, smelled of alcohol: report

The driver behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed three Florida teens waiting for a bus to a soccer tournament Saturday was reportedly an exotic dancer with a suspended license who cops claimed reeked of alcohol.

Gideon Desir, 13, Lens Desir, 15, and Richcarde Dumay, 17, were killed early Saturday as they stood on a sidewalk at a North Miami bus stop. Police have not identified the driver in the incident, but The Miami Herald, citing sources with knowledge of the case, named 31-year-old Mariam Coulibaly as the woman behind the wheel.

3 TEENS HEADED TO SOCCER GAME STRUCK, KILLED WHILE WAITING FOR BUS

Coulibaly told medical personnel she had been partying all night before the fatal accident, according to the Herald's report Tuesday.

“I came from a black out. When I woke up I didn’t even know that I hurt people,” Coulibaly said, according to the Herald.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and the Herald quotes Coulibaly describing her injuries: “I shattered my chest. I had surgery on my stomach; shattered my hip."

The North Miami Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ attempt to confirm the suspect's identity.

The three teens were members of the Little Haiti Football Club, which says its mission is to serve at-risk youth in the community.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by the soccer club also described the suspect as a “suspected drunk driver on a suspended license.”