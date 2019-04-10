Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Florida driver accused of stopping for man to cross, then hitting him with SUV, arrested

A Florida driver who allegedly stopped to let a pedestrian walk ahead — only to later hit him with his car while crossing — was arrested on Tuesday, according to officials.

Luis Alberto Ferri, 36, surrendered to authorities after the incident was caught on camera last month, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Luis Alberto Ferri, 36, was charged after he allegedly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance footage of the Feb. 23 incident released last week showed Ferri’s alleged actions, which investigators described as “bizarre, cruel and reckless behavior.”

The video shows Ferri allegedly stopped at a crosswalk in Oakland Park to allow a pedestrian to pass.

But, as the person crossed in front of Ferri, he allegedly “accelerated and turned in the direction of the victim.”

The incident left the pedestrian with a broken leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ferri, who “has a history of arrests in Broward County,” was hit with a slew of charges, including battery, violation of probation, and drug-related offenses.

