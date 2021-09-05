Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida driver plows Tesla into house, killing 2 people

Tesla Model S Plaid was not on autopilot mode at the time, Florida Highway Patrol says

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A man driving a Tesla plowed into a Florida home, killing two people.

Florida Highway Patrol said the Tesla Model S Plaid was not on autopilot mode at the time of the crash that happened before 10:30 p.m. Friday at 1498 Caird Way in Palm Harbor, Fla., Fox 13 Tampa reported. 

The 43-year-old driver, from Palm Harbor, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Manning Road and blew past a stop sign at the intersection while approaching Hermosa Drive, authorities said. The car struck an embankment and went airborne before plowing through the rear wall of a home. 

A 69-year-old woman inside the home died. A passenger inside the Tesla, a 43-year-old man from Odessa, Fla., was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

The driver, and two other passengers, a 28-year-old man from New Port Richey, Fla., and a 48-year-old man from Illinois, all sustained serious injuries in the crash. Authorities have not immediately released the names of the driver nor the victims, Tampa Bay Times reported. 

