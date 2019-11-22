Florida dog trapped in car drives in circles for an hour

You've heard of Florida Man, but what about Florida Dog?

In a cul-de-sac in Port St. Lucie, neighbors watched in confusion as a dog named Max managed to lock himself in his owner's car Thursday morning, accidentally put it in reverse, and drive in circles for nearly an hour.

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like okay what are they doing? And the cops came and I’m like okay!” Anne Sabol, who lives across from the cul-de-sac, told WPBF-TV.

The black labrador retriever was reportedly left in the running car around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning after the owner made a wrong turn and left to check on something.

That's when Max somehow hit the stick shift and put the 2003 silver Mercury Sable in reverse. It began looping around, with its doors locked, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

"Then I saw the dog get out of the car, a big black lab or something, and I'm like, 'This is turning weird,'" Sabol told the outlet. “It was going on for about an hour. It was turning and turning and turning in a perfect circle."

Sabol said the car then went backward, where it careened onto someone's lawn -- crashing into a mailbox -- before the cops could intervene.

“He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all,” Sabol told WPTV.

The homeowner said the driver would replace the mailbox, according to the outlet.

The car, however, was still locked and running with the canine explorer inside, so police attempted to use the spare key fob to unlock the door.

Unfortunately, the battery was dead.

The officers improvised and entered a code on the driver's side door keypad, which finally did the trick.

“It was a pretty funny little situation,” Sabol told the outlet. “It made my day, obviously.”

Following his ruff test drive, Max was reportedly in good health, according to police.

“I saw the dog jump out of the car, wagging his tail. I was like 'Okay, good driving!’” Sabol told WPTV.

She added that Max drove better than most other drivers in the Sunshine State.

“They should give that dog a [driver’s] license,” she told the Sun-Sentinel. “He drives better than some people I’ve seen on the roads here.”