Florida deputy hit by passing truck during traffic stop caught on camera

A Florida deputy was struck by another vehicle while conducting a traffic stop, with a video showing the incident and the ensuing chase.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Liles had pulled over a driver for speeding at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday in Edgewater, the sheriff’s office said.

A "fast-moving truck" then struck Liles on the back as he was speaking with a driver.

Body camera footage captured the whole incident, showing that Liles was not seriously hurt, and he immediately jumped into his car to pursue the vehicle.

Liles tells another deputy that he was hit by the truck’s mirror, much to the other deputy’s surprise.

The deputy caught up to the vehicle but found it abandoned.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that if the vehicle had been "another six inches" closer to the deputy, it would have been "a different conversation."

Chitwood also speculated that the deputy’s gear probably absorbed the hit for him.

The sheriff’s office shared the video in hopes that they could remind drivers to use caution around law enforcement and first responders.

"Remember: Florida law … requires drivers to move over a lane for any stopped emergency, sanitation or utility service vehicles," the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.