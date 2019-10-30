Florida deputy fired for appearing to punch man handcuffed to hospital bed: report

A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been fired for allegedly punching a man while he was cuffed to a hospital bed, according to a report.

Deputy Jorge Sobrino was axed after an investigation into the January incident, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Sobrino confronted David O’Connell at a Walmart in Pompano Beach after a witness accused him of trying to start a fight with a store employee, WPLG Local 10 reported.

O’Connell was arrested on a charge of resisting without violence and taken to an area hospital tor minor injuries incurred during the arrest, according to the station.

While handcuffed to a hospital bed, O’Connell reportedly taunted Sobrino. A bodycam video appears to show Sobrino punch O’Connell in the face and twist his arm in retaliation.

Speaking during a Wednesday press conference, Tony said the evidence did not support Sobrino’s claim that O’Connell punched first. He said a professional standards committee had recommended a 30-day suspension but he believed that was inadequate.

“I cannot support a discipline action of 30 days,” Tony said. “We cannot allow for a small fraction – that .001 percent of deputies who may step out of line, who may violate policy – to be reflective of an agency of 5,500 employees.”