Florida deputy dies after being shot by former Marine

A Florida sheriff’s deputy died Sunday – two days after he was shot twice by a former Marine he had pulled over, authorities said.

Nassau Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot in the face and back Friday morning and doctors had announced they didn’t expect him to survive his injuries.

An extensive manhunt continued Monday for alleged gunman, Patrick McDowell, who is still on the loose and considered dangerous.

Police are offering $54,000 for McDowell’s capture.

"It is with great sadness that I announce Deputy Josh Moyers has passed this afternoon, September 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM at UF Health in Jacksonville," Sheriff Bill Leeper posted on Twitter on Sunday.

"Please keep Josh’s family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this terrible tragedy."

Moyers, a deputy since 2015, stopped a stolen Chrysler SUV early Friday and asked the driver to get out of the vehicle after he gave the officer a fake name, The Florida Times-Union reported.

The driver fired two shots before escaping across train tracks. A passenger in the Chrysler also ran off but was found by deputies later, the Times-Union stated.

McDowell, 35, is believed to have shot a police dog on his trail, the newspaper previously reported.

This story first appeared in the New York Post