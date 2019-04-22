Florida man accused of building pipe bomb, posting video of it to Facebook

A Florida man's alleged explosive experimentation went up in smoke this weekend after a Facebook video in which he reportedly ignited a homemade pipe bomb was viewed by deputies who promptly arrested him.

Christopher Green, 25, of Orange City, was charged with making a destructive device using stump remover, sugar and a small metal pipe in connection with Saturday's incident, which spurred a minor evacuation after a projectile landed in a neighbor's yard. No one was injured.

Deputies arrested Green after questioning him and viewing the video on his Facebook page, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"The video showed Green concocting a pasty substance in a pot on his kitchen stove, then going outside and lighting the pipe with the substance in it," the news release said. “After a few seconds, the pipe took off and flew away.”

Green is heard saying in the video: “Let’s see what happens when I ignite it inside of our rocket engine.”

“Wow,” he says after the pipe is lit.

As the device disappears from view, Green continues to narrate the flight: “And it has left the yard.”

Green told the deputies he was making smoke bombs.

His next-door neighbor Vikki Johnson reported hearing a loud hissing noise and seeing white smoke when the device landed in her yard, WESH-TV reported.

"He kind of explained what it was and explained how it wasn't supposed to go wrong like that," Johnson said of Green. "He apologized sincerely to me. He didn't mean any harm."

After being freed on $10,000 bail, Green posted on his Facebook page: “I went to jail for this. Could be facing up to 10 years. Hope they take it easy."