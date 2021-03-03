Florida deputies save 73-year-old from sinking car in dramatic video

Two Florida deputies on Saturday saved a 73-year-old woman – and her purse – from a sinking car. The woman reportedly missed her turn and ended up in a retention pond.

Bodycam footage of the rescue posted to Twitter on Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputies Nicholas Maletto and Patrick O'Melia retrieving the woman from her car, telling her to hurry up and leave her purse to escape in time.

"Come on, get out. Forget your purse. Let's go!" Maletto, who was the first deputy to arrive on the scene in the DeLand area, according to WFLA, can be heard yelling to the woman in the video.

The front half of the woman's car was almost submerged by the time Maletto and O'Melia arrived, and the deputies opened the back door of the vehicle so she could escape.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet that O'Melia "even grabbed her purse on the way out."

The two deputies were eventually able to successfully pull the woman out of the vehicle and get her to shore. Her car eventually submerged completely.