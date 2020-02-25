Florida dad indicted in horrific murders of wife, 3 children

A Florida father has been indicted for first-degree murder in the slayings of his wife and three children at their home near Disney World, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Anthony Todt, 44, is facing four murder counts, plus one count of animal cruelty, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced during a news conference.

Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Prosecutors had previously charged Todt with second-degree murder to keep him in custody until a grand jury could be convened. Florida law requires a grand jury indictment for capital crimes.

Todt was arrested last month after his 42-year-old wife Megan and their children -- Alek, Tyler and Zoe, ages, 13, 11 and 4, respectively -- were found dead at the Celebration home about 20 miles southwest of Orlando. An autopsy found that the wife and sons had been stabbed. The family's dog was also killed.

MISSISSIPPI MAN CONVICTED OF MURDERING 8, INCLUDING RELATIVES, IN BLOODY RAMPAGE

Federal agents and deputies discovered the bodies after going to the house to serve an arrest warrant. Todt was already being investigated by the FBI and agents with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for health care fraud, according to court documents unsealed earlier this month.

Authorities say he needed the money to pay off personal loans. New York state court records showed Todt and his Colchester, Conn.-based clinics were facing debts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Agents said Todt and the clinics submitted claims to Medicaid and private insurers for physical therapy services that were never rendered to patients.

He is being held without bail, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.